India's headline inflation accelerates to 5.79 percent in July: government
#Business News
August 14, 2013 / 6:51 AM / in 4 years

India's headline inflation accelerates to 5.79 percent in July: government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A cashier counts Indian rupee currency notes inside a bank in Mumbai August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s headline inflation accelerated to 5.79 percent in July, the fastest pace in five months, mainly driven by higher food prices and costlier imports as the rupee fell to a record low, government data showed on Wednesday.

July’s reading was higher than the 5 percent rate estimated by analysts in a Reuters poll.

The wholesale price index -- India’s main inflation measure -- rose an annual 4.86 percent in June.

The reading for May was revised to 4.58 percent from 4.7 percent, data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed.

Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
