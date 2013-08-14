India's headline inflation accelerates to 5.79 percent in July: government

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s headline inflation accelerated to 5.79 percent in July, the fastest pace in five months, mainly driven by higher food prices and costlier imports as the rupee fell to a record low, government data showed on Wednesday.

July’s reading was higher than the 5 percent rate estimated by analysts in a Reuters poll.

The wholesale price index -- India’s main inflation measure -- rose an annual 4.86 percent in June.

The reading for May was revised to 4.58 percent from 4.7 percent, data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed.