India headline inflation accelerates to eight-month high in October

A vendor accepts money from a customer at his vegetable stall at a wholesale fruit and vegetable market in Mumbai April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s headline inflation accelerated to an eight-month high of 7.0 percent in October, mainly driven by higher fuel and manufactured goods prices, government data showed on Thursday.

The wholesale price index’s annual rise compared with a 6.90 percent rise estimated by analysts in a Reuters poll. Wholesale prices, India’s main inflation measure, had risen 6.46 percent in September.

Food prices rose 18.19 percent year-on-year in October, slower than an annual rise of 18.4 percent in September.

The WPI inflation reading for August was revised to 6.99 percent from 6.1 percent.