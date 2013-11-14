FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India headline inflation accelerates to eight-month high in October
November 14, 2013 / 6:54 AM / 4 years ago

India headline inflation accelerates to eight-month high in October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A vendor accepts money from a customer at his vegetable stall at a wholesale fruit and vegetable market in Mumbai April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s headline inflation accelerated to an eight-month high of 7.0 percent in October, mainly driven by higher fuel and manufactured goods prices, government data showed on Thursday.

The wholesale price index’s annual rise compared with a 6.90 percent rise estimated by analysts in a Reuters poll. Wholesale prices, India’s main inflation measure, had risen 6.46 percent in September.

Food prices rose 18.19 percent year-on-year in October, slower than an annual rise of 18.4 percent in September.

The WPI inflation reading for August was revised to 6.99 percent from 6.1 percent.

Reporting by Manoj Kumar; editing by Matthias Williams

