India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering at the venue of World Culture Festival on the banks of the river in New Delhi, India, March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday public investment is essential to boost growth in Asia’s third-largest economy when private investment remains weak.

Private capital investment has been dormant for the past four years, despite efforts by Modi’s government to stimulate it through debt-fueled higher public spending.