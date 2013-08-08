FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India June factory output seen contracting for second month
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 8, 2013 / 2:57 AM / in 4 years

India June factory output seen contracting for second month

Rahul Karunakar

2 Min Read

A worker makes aluminium utensils inside a factory in New Delhi July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

BANGALORE (Reuters) - Indian factory production in June probably fell for a second straight month, hurt by waning investor confidence and tepid demand, a Reuters poll showed, reflecting further weakness in the economy.

Production at factories, mines and utilities was estimated to have fallen 1.2 percent on a year ago, after shrinking 1.6 percent in May, according to the median consensus of 20 economists. Forecasts ranged from a rise of 0.5 percent to a fall of 2.7 percent.

Weaker factory output will add to the Reserve Bank of India’s challenge of reviving a moribund economy, growing at its weakest pace in a decade, as well as a plunging rupee that is hitting new record lows almost daily.

“Industrial growth is likely to have stayed sluggish in June, with both the investment demand - as measured by growth in capital goods and consumer durables output - and consumption demand staying weak,” said Abhishek Upadhyay, an economist at Axis bank.

Consumer goods production in May fell 4 percent on a year ago, while capital goods output, a barometer of investment, shrank 2.7 percent.

Output growth in the eight key infrastructure industries - which make up almost 40 percent of factory production - slowed to 0.1 percent in June from 2.3 percent in May.

Private surveys of purchasing managers have suggested sluggish business in Indian factories over the past few months.

“Several of the lead indicators that are available point to weakness,” said Aditi Nayar, an economist at ICRA.

The HSBC Manufacturing PMI survey showed activity in Indian industries barely grew for the past three months.

Weak global demand has also hurt Indian manufacturers as annual exports in June fell for the second consecutive month.

Exports are falling despite the rupee being the worst-performing Asian currency this year. It hit an all-time low of 61.80 per dollar on Tuesday, down 11 percent from the start of the year.

Polling by Shaloo Shrivastava; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.