A Mahindra XUV500 is pictured at the assembly line inside the company's manufacturing plant in Chakan, India, September 30, 2016.

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's industrial output INIP=ECI unexpectedly fell 1.9 percent in October from a year earlier, driven down by a contraction in manufacturing and mining sectors, government data showed on Friday.

Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast a 1.0 percent growth in output compared with a 0.7 percent year-on-year rise in September.