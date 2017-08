Workers unload sacks containing sugar from a handcart at a wholesale market in Ahmedabad, India, August 5, 2015.

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's trade deficit narrowed to $10.37 billion in December from provisional $13 billion a month ago, government data showed on Friday.

Merchandise exports INEXP=ECI grew 5.72 percent year-on-year to $23.88 billion last month, while imports INIMP=ECI rose 0.46 percent year-on-year to $34.25 billion, the data showed.