Indian exit poll shows Modi-led coalition set to win election
#World News
May 12, 2014 / 1:08 PM / 3 years ago

Indian exit poll shows Modi-led coalition set to win election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Men walk past a hoarding of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), outside the party headquarters in New Delhi May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - A coalition led by Indian opposition candidate Narendra Modi is set to win a majority of seats in the country’s general election, an exit poll by research group C-Voter showed on Monday.

Indian elections are notoriously hard to call, however, due to the country’s diverse electorate and a parliamentary system in which local candidates hold great sway. Pre-election opinion polls and post-voting exit polls both have a patchy record.

Reporting by Shyamantha Asokan; Writing by Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by John Chalmers

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
