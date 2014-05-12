Indian exit poll shows Modi-led coalition set to win election

Men walk past a hoarding of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), outside the party headquarters in New Delhi May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - A coalition led by Indian opposition candidate Narendra Modi is set to win a majority of seats in the country’s general election, an exit poll by research group C-Voter showed on Monday.

Indian elections are notoriously hard to call, however, due to the country’s diverse electorate and a parliamentary system in which local candidates hold great sway. Pre-election opinion polls and post-voting exit polls both have a patchy record.