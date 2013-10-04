FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India to hold key state elections beginning November 11
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 4, 2013 / 11:50 AM / in 4 years

India to hold key state elections beginning November 11

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India will hold elections to five state assemblies in November and December, the election commission said on Friday, a final trial of strength between the ruling Congress party and its Hindu nationalist rival before a national poll due by next May.

The election will be held in the big states of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan as well as the capital, Delhi, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram, beginning on November 11 and ending on December 4.

Most opinion polls have forecast the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win at least three of the five states.

Votes for the state elections will be counted on December 8 and the results for all five will be known that day.

Reporting By Sruthi Gottipati; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.