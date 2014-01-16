FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Rahul Gandhi to lead party campaign, not formal PM candidate
#World News
January 16, 2014 / 2:40 PM / 4 years ago

India's Rahul Gandhi to lead party campaign, not formal PM candidate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Rahul Gandhi, a lawmaker and son of India's ruling Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi, smiles during a news conference in New Delhi December 14, 2013. Rahul Gandhi emphasized on the need to change the way his party functions saying Congress will have to completely transform itself. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s Rahul Gandhi will lead the Congress party’s campaign for national elections due by May, but he will not be formally announced as the party’s candidate for prime minister, a senior party leader said on Thursday.

“The 2014 election campaign will be led by Mr Rahul Gandhi,” Janardan Dwivedi told reporters after a meeting of the Congress Working Committee, but added that it was not in the party’s tradition to name candidates for prime minister.

Congress, in power for the last decade, is struggling in opinion polls with a string of corruption scandals and a reputation for poor governance engulfing its administration.

Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by Manoj Kumar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
