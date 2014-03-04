FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India to announce parliamentary election dates on March 5
#World News
March 4, 2014 / 2:32 PM / 4 years ago

India to announce parliamentary election dates on March 5

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Supporters of Gujarat's chief minister and Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), hold placards during a rally being addressed by Modi ahead of the 2014 general elections, in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India will announce the dates of a parliamentary election on March 5, the election commission said on Tuesday.

The commission said it would hold a news conference at 1030 am. Spokesman Rajesh Malhotra said the election dates would be unveiled at the conference.

India’s election will be the largest the world has seen and is expected to be held in several stages between April and May.

It pits pro-business Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, from the opposition, against a center-left government that has lost popularity because of a weak economy and corruption scandals.

Reporting by Sruthi Gottipati; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel

