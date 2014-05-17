FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Obama calls outgoing Indian Prime Minister Singh after election
Sections
Featured
Facebook to overhaul political ads after threat of regulation
Facebook
Facebook to overhaul political ads after threat of regulation
Kim considers H-bomb test in Pacific, calls Trump 'deranged'
North Korea
Kim considers H-bomb test in Pacific, calls Trump 'deranged'
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 17, 2014 / 5:08 PM / 3 years ago

Obama calls outgoing Indian Prime Minister Singh after election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama called India’s outgoing Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Saturday to thank him for developing deeper relations with the United States, a day after Singh’s political party was swept from power.

On Friday, Obama called Singh’s successor, opposition leader Narendra Modi, and invited him to Washington at a mutually agreeable time.

Obama, who hosted Singh at a White House state dinner in his first term, thanked him for “his critical role in transforming and deepening the U.S.-India strategic partnership and our cooperation on global challenges,” a White House statement said.

“The president conveyed his appreciation for Dr. Singh’s friendship, noting that he looked forward to further expanding the strong relationship between the United States and India with Prime Minister-Elect Narendra Modi,” the statement said.

Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.