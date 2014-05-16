Highlights: Indian election latest: BJP's alliance leads in 215 seats

May 16 - Early counting of results in India’s general election put opposition leader Narendra Modi on course for a big victory that would hand him a clear mandate for his agenda to revive growth and create jobs.

Count of voting at local time 0913 (0343 GMT):

** BJP alliance leading in 215 seats

** Congress alliance leading in 69 seats

** Seats needed for majority - 272

(Source: NDTV)

Updates:

** BJP’s prime-ministerial candidate Narendra Modi is leading in both of his seats, in the holy city of Varanasi in northern Uttar Pradesh state, and in Vadodara in Gujarat state.

** Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi, scion of the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty, trailing in his Amethi constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

** Congress party president SOnia Gandhi leading in her Rae Bareli constituency

** India’s Aam Aadmi Party, or “Common Man’s Party”, leading in two seats.

** Industrialist Naveen Jindal was trailing in his bid to be re-elected from Kurukshetra constituency in northern Haryana state.

** Senior Congress leader Ajay Maken admits to errors in the campaign. “I think that we were not able to convey to the people the amount of work we have done ... that needed to be communicated more to the people,” he said.

NOTES:

Exit polls showed that Narendra Modi-led opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) may win enough seats to end the rule of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA).

Exit polls have been wrong in the past two general elections, overestimating support for the BJP.

Results for the 543 seats in the lower house of parliament are being counted at 989 centers across the country.

Source for results: Election Commission website, TV news channels.