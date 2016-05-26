FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Five dead, 92 injured in Mumbai chemical factory blast
May 26, 2016 / 2:47 PM / a year ago

Five dead, 92 injured in Mumbai chemical factory blast

A woman consoles a relative (2nd L) of a victim, who was injured in an explosion at a chemical factory in an industrial area, at a hospital in Dombivali on the outskirts of Mumbai, India May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - A powerful blast in a chemical factory located near a residential area in a Mumbai suburb killed five people and left 92 injured on Thursday, police officials said.

The factory building collapsed after the fire and residents living nearby complained of breathing problems from the smell of the gas that was released, police and residents said.

“First we thought it was an earthquake, the way our building was shaking,” said Sumedh Joshi, who lives about a mile away from the factory. “Our window panes shattered due to the blast and we quickly came out of our building.”

Twenty fire brigades and 15 ambulances were sent for the rescue operation, one police official said.

“We are investigating the reason behind the explosion,” local police official Ashutosh Dumbare told Reuters, adding that a disaster response team was trying to rescue several people trapped underneath the debris.

“The rescue work will take time, maybe until tomorrow morning. So far five people are confirmed dead and nine people are seriously injured.”

Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Tom Heneghan

