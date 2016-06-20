India now most open economy in world for FDI: Modi

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed a sweeping liberalization of rules on foreign direct investment on Monday, saying they would make Asia's third-largest economy the most open in the world.

"Key reform decisions were taken at a high level meeting chaired by the PM, which makes India the most open economy in the world for FDI," Modi said in a tweet.

In a second tweet, he said the changes would provide a "major impetus to employment and job creation in India."