Indian agency to press ahead with Finmeccanica helicopter probe: CBI spokeswoman

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s top crime-fighting agency said it will press ahead with its investigation of the country’s scrapped helicopter contract with one of Finmeccanica’s units, a day after prosecutors in Italy reached an agreement to end legal proceedings against the defense company.

The investigation in India was at an “advanced stage” but charges have not been filed as yet, said Kanchan Prasad, a spokeswoman for the Indian agency, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).