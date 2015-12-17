FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India fin min official: Fed's accommodative stance good for emerging markets
December 17, 2015

India fin min official: Fed's accommodative stance good for emerging markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve’s “accommodative” monetary stance is good for emerging market economies, and India does not expect to see large foreign selling from the country, India’s economic affairs secretary Shaktikanta Das said on Thursday.

The Fed hiked interest rates for the first time in nearly a decade on Wednesday, while saying its monetary policy would remain “accommodative” as the U.S. central bank pursues a “gradual” tightening cycle.

“We are well prepared to deal with such external development,” Das told reporters.

“(The) country is benefiting from low crude prices and overall macro-economic stability is also there.”

Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
