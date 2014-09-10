Indian finance minister out of hospital, to skip G20

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was released from hospital on Wednesday after a longer-than-expected stay for treatment, and will miss a meeting of finance ministers from the Group of 20 nations in Australia next week.

Jaitley was admitted to a private hospital in New Delhi on Sept. 1 for planned surgery to manage a long-standing diabetic condition, and had originally been expected to leave after a few days.

The 61-year-old minister underwent a minimally-invasive gastric bypass procedure, intended to cut appetite and prevent weight gain that is often suffered by those with the condition.

Pardeep Chowbey, the director of the Max Institute hospital where Jaitley was treated, said the procedure had been successful, helping the minister to reduce his weight by 14 kg to 104 kg (229 pounds).

“His diabetes is now under control and his kidneys are functioning much better,” Chowbey told Reuters, adding Jaitley would now be fit to travel.

BACK TO WORK

The former lawyer is one of the most powerful figures in the Hindu nationalist government formed in May by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, holding responsibility for both finance and defense.

“The minister will not attend the G20 meeting though he would start attending the cabinet meeting from today itself,” said finance ministry spokesman D.S. Malik. Modi was due to chair a routine ministerial meeting on Wednesday evening.

Although Jaitley has made no secret of his condition, some commentators have questioned whether his health is strong enough to shoulder the burden of running two big ministries. Delivering his maiden budget in July, he took a break half-way through and gave the second part of his address seated.

In a government short of cabinet bench strength, Jaitley’s health over the next few months will be critical to the success of economic reforms, such as a proposed nationwide General Sales Tax, or GST.

The GST would unify India’s 29 states into a common market for the first time, cutting red tape while broadening the government’s tax base. Economists estimate it could add 2 percentage points to India’s economy.

Jaitley will be represented at the Sept. 20-21 meeting of G20 finance ministers in Cairns, Australia, by Commerce Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who also holds the post of deputy finance minister.

The Group of 20 is the world’s main intergovernmental policy forum, bringing together developed and emerging nations that among them account for nine-tenths of global economic output.