FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Jaitley still wants Goods and Services Tax by April 2016
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
September 9, 2015 / 5:01 AM / 2 years ago

India's Jaitley still wants Goods and Services Tax by April 2016

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

India's Finance Minister Arun Jaitley speaks at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Wednesday he still wants to implement a new goods and services tax (GST) by next April 1, although the opposition Congress party could delay its passage through the legislature.

Addressing a business conference, Jaitley said it was important to stay on the path of reform and build momentum to achieve higher economic growth. The current global economic situation presented an opportunity for India, he said.

The GST, which economists estimate could add 2 percentage points to India’s gross domestic product, has failed to clear parliament due to a blockade of the upper house by the Congress party.

Jaitley said the composition of the upper house - which represents India’s federal states - would change next April, suggesting that the balance of power would tilt in favor of the government.

Asked whether bad loans and banking were the main worry for the economy, he said: “The banking system is a matter of concern - it is not the main worry, there are no grounds for panic.”

Jaitley, who was speaking at an Economist conference, highlighted steel, power, electricity distribution companies, and to a lesser extent textiles and highways as the main sectors under stress.

Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel; Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Malini Menon and Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.