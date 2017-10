India's Finance Minister Arun Jaitley addresses a gathering during "Advancing Asia: Investing for the Future" conference in New Delhi, India, March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Saturday he did not want to overstate the bad loans crisis at banks as that could hamper lending in Asia’s third-largest economy.