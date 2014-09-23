FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Landslides and floods kill 22 in India's northeast
September 23, 2014 / 7:38 AM / 3 years ago

Landslides and floods kill 22 in India's northeast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GUWAHATI India (Reuters) - At least 22 people have died in flooding and landslides triggered by heavy rains in remote northeastern India, officials said on Tuesday, in the second flood tragedy to hit the subcontinent this month.

Rescue workers said 17 people died in the mountainous state of Meghalaya and five in Guwahati, the biggest city in the region. Authorities have deployed hundreds of rescue workers to the area.

Pramod Kumat Tiwari, the head of Assam’s Disaster Management Authority, said more than 50 villages were hit by flash floods in the Garo Hills district of Meghalaya.

Earlier this month at least 460 people died in flooding in Indian-controlled Kashmir and Pakistan.

The tea and oil rich state of Assam on Monday reported around 108 mm rainfall. The local metrological office warned of further “heavy to very heavy rainfall” across the region.

Reporting by Biswajyoti Das in GUWAHATI; Editing by Jeremy Laurence

