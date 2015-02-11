FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India urges G20 to tackle spillovers of unconventional monetary policies
#Business News
February 11, 2015 / 8:47 AM / 3 years ago

India urges G20 to tackle spillovers of unconventional monetary policies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India has urged the Group of 20 nations to put in place an effective mechanism to deal with negative spillovers of unconventional monetary policies pursued by advanced economies, the finance ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

At a meeting of finance officials from the Group of 20 leading economies in Istanbul, India’s Junior Finance Minister Jayant Sinha also expressed concern over the monetary policies of some of the developed countries, the statement added.

Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Malini Menon

Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Malini Menon
