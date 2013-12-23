FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India central bank chief: no doubt gold smuggling will rise if import curbs continue
#Business News
December 23, 2013 / 11:32 AM / 4 years ago

India central bank chief: no doubt gold smuggling will rise if import curbs continue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An employee shows gold bangles to a customer at a jewellery showroom on the occasion of Dhanteras, a Hindu festival associated with Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, at a market in Mumbai November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Gold smuggling into India will pick up if the import curbs continue for too long, the central bank chief Raghuram Rajan said in an interview to television channel CNBC Awaaz on Monday.

India will keep a tight leash on gold imports despite a recent improvement in its trade deficit and lobbying by a bullion industry struggling with high premiums and a supply crunch.

Earlier this year, the Indian government and the central bank issued a series of curbs on imports of gold - the second-most expensive item on India’s import bill - hoping to ease the pressure on the currency. Measures included hiking import duties on gold to a record 10 percent.

Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Writing by Swati Bhat; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
