FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
31 minutes ago
India seizes vessel carrying 1,500 kgs of heroin off Gujarat coast
#Russia
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
China's Xi calls for building elite forces during military parade
CHINA
China's Xi calls for building elite forces during military parade
Lost children are legacy of battle for Mosul
IRAQ
Lost children are legacy of battle for Mosul
Cyber Risk
Reuters Focus
Cyber Risk
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 30, 2017 / 11:56 AM / 31 minutes ago

India seizes vessel carrying 1,500 kgs of heroin off Gujarat coast

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India has seized a vessel carrying about 1,500 kilograms of heroin worth 35 billion rupees ($545.94 million) off the western state of Gujarat, a navy spokesperson said.

Indian navy spokesman D.K.Sharma said in a statement this was their largest single haul of narcotics substances to date.

The vessel, which was intercepted off the coast of Gujarat, was brought to the coastal city of Porbandar on Sunday, the statement said.

($1 = 64.1100 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan and Sanjeev Miglani. Editing by Jane Merriman

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.