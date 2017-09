MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s core consumer price index (CPI) was estimated to have risen around 4.15 percent in March from a year earlier, accelerating from an advance of around 4.1 percent in February, according to a Reuters snap survey of two analysts on Monday.

Data earlier showed the broader annual consumer price inflation INCPIY=ECI slowed to a three-month low of 5.17 percent in March compared with 5.37 percent in February.