#Business News
March 16, 2015 / 6:46 AM / 2 years ago

India's wholesale prices fall 2.06 percent year on year in February

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Workers carry a packed basket of vegetables at a wholesale vegetable market in Kolkata February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s wholesale prices INWPI=ECI declined at a much faster-than-expected pace of 2.06 percent on year in February, their fourth straight monthly fall, on the back of plunging global oil prices, government data showed on Monday.

The data compared with a 0.70 percent year-on-year fall forecast by economists in a Reuters poll and a provisional 0.39 percent decline in January.

The reading for December wholesale price inflation was revised to an annual fall of 0.50 percent from a gain of 0.11 percent earlier.

Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Malini Menon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
