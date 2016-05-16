FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's wholesale prices rise for first time in 18 months in April
May 16, 2016

India's wholesale prices rise for first time in 18 months in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A labourer stacks sacks of flattened rice on a handcart at a wholesale market in Kolkata, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s wholesale prices INWPI=ECI unexpectedly rose for the first time in 18 months, posting an annual gain of 0.34 percent, driven up by higher costs for food and manufactured items, government data showed on Monday.

The data compared with a 0.20 percent annual decline forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. In March, prices fell a provisional 0.85 percent.

Wholesale food prices last month rose 4.23 percent year-on-year, compared with a provisional 3.73 percent gain in March. Prices of manufactured goods increased 0.71 percent year on year in April.

Fuel prices dropped 4.83 percent from a year earlier in April, slower than a provisional 8.30 percent fall a month ago.

Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Malini Menon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
