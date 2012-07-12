FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Infosys sees fiscal 2013 sales growing five percent
#Technology News
July 12, 2012 / 3:56 AM / in 5 years

Infosys sees fiscal 2013 sales growing five percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Infosys Ltd (INFY.NS), India’s no. 2 IT services exporter, said it expects sales in the fiscal year ending March 2013 to grow by 5 percent to $7.34 billion, below its estimate in April of 8-10 percent growth.

The company earlier matched expectations with a 33 percent rise in its fiscal first-quarter profit, bolstered by a surge in demand for outsourcing services and a fall in the rupee.

Analysts had forecast a net profit of 23 billion rupees for the Bangalore-based company, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Infosys added 51 new clients in the quarter, the company said in a statement.

Reporting by Harichandan Arakali; Editing by Richard Pullin

