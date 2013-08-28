FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Technology News
August 28, 2013 / 10:55 AM / 4 years ago

Infosys board member and Americas head Ashok Vemuri resigns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An Infosys logo is pictured on one of the company's office buildings at their IT campus at Electronics City in Bangalore, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

BANGALORE (Reuters) - Infosys Ltd., India’s No. 2 software services provider, said Ashok Vemuri, a member of the company’s board of directors and head of its operations in the Americas, has resigned.

Vemuri, who was also the company’s global head of manufacturing and engineering services, was widely considered to be a contender for the top job at the company when current chief executive S.D. Shibulal’s term ends in 2015.

Sanjay Jalona, currently the regional head for manufacturing in North America, will take over as the global head of manufacturing, Infosys said in a statement.

Reporting By Harichandan Arakali; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
