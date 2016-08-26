FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Infosys says seeing client-specific softness after Brexit
#Business News
August 26, 2016 / 6:22 AM / a year ago

India's Infosys says seeing client-specific softness after Brexit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An employee walks past a signage board in the Infosys campus at the Electronics City IT district in Bangalore, February 28, 2012.Vivek Prakash/File Photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian IT services provider Infosys Ltd (INFY.NS) is seeing some 'softness' in clients after Britain voted in June to leave the European Union, a top company executive said during an analyst meet on Friday.

Infosys will be in a better position by October to evaluate the impact of this on its earnings outlook for the current fiscal year ending March 31, 2017, Chief Financial Officer Ranganath D Mavinakere said.

"We want to give a more accurate picture on guidance after we execute Q2," he said, adding that he was confident growth in the second quarter would be better than the previous three months.

Reporting by Nidhi Verma and Aditi Shah in New Delhi

