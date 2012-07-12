Instant View: Infosys Q1 profit up 33 pct

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Infosys Ltd (INFY.NS), India’s second-largest software services exporter, matched expectations with a 33 percent rise in its fiscal first-quarter profit, bolstered by a surge in demand for outsourcing services and a fall in the rupee.

India’s $100 billion-a-year IT and back-office outsourcing sector earns about three-quarters of its revenues from customers in the United States and Europe, and faces intense competition from global rivals including IBM (IBM.N) and Accenture (ACN.N).

Net profit for Infosys, whose customers include Bank of America (BAC.N), BT Group (BT.L) and GlaxoSmithKline Plc (GSK.L), rose to 22.89 billion rupees ($413 million) in the quarter ended June from 17.2 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts had forecast a net profit of 23 billion rupees for the Bangalore-based company, according to Thomson Reuters data.

COMMENTARY:

SURESH PARMAR, ASSOCIATE VICE PRESIDENT, INSTITUTIONAL EQUITIES, KJMC CAPITAL MARKETS

“The results and forecast are also not appealing. This will have a negative effect on the company. We see significant downside for the stock in the medium term.”