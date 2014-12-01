FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's October infrastructure output growth accelerates to 6.3 percent year/year: government
December 1, 2014

India's October infrastructure output growth accelerates to 6.3 percent year/year: government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s annual infrastructure output growth ININFR=ECI accelerated to 6.3 percent in October, driven by pick up in coal and electricity generation, government data showed on Monday, indicating an improvement in economic activity.

Output expanded 1.9 percent year-on-year in September.

The infrastructure sector, which comprises coal, crude oil, oil refining, natural gas, steel, cement, electricity and fertilisers, accounts for 37.9 percent of India’s industrial output.

Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Tommy Wilkes

