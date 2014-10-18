FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
October 18, 2014 / 6:00 PM / 3 years ago

India approves plan to develop Iran's Chabahar port

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India will float a company to develop Iran’s Chabahar Port, a government statement said on Saturday, as New Delhi aims to take advantage of a thaw in Tehran’s relations with world powers.

The port of Chabahar in southeast Iran is central to India’s efforts to circumvent Pakistan and open up a route to landlocked Afghanistan where it has developed close security ties and economic interests.

Iran and six world powers are engaged in talks to agree on a deal easing sanctions against Tehran before a late-November deadline. The powers want Iran to scale back its uranium enrichment program to ensure it cannot produce nuclear bombs. Iran says the program is for peaceful purposes.

India plans to sign an agreement with Iran for the development of the port and New Delhi intends to lease two berths at Chabahar for 10 years, the statement said.

The planned Indian company will invest $85.21 million in one year to convert the berths into a container terminal and a multi-purpose cargo terminal, the statement said, adding India would consider the participation of Iranian firms if needed.

Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj and Nidhi Verma

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
