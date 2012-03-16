FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Suspect in Israeli bombing tied to people of Iranian origin: police
#World News
March 16, 2012 / 10:27 AM / in 6 years

Suspect in Israeli bombing tied to people of Iranian origin: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A suspect linked to a bomb blast which targeted Israeli officials in New Delhi was in touch with people of Iranian origin, Delhi’s police commissioner said on Friday, adding that warrants for three people had been issued.

The February 13 blast, which wounded an Israeli defense attache’s wife, her driver and two others, coincided with a foiled attack on Israeli diplomatic staff in Tbilisi, Georgia, and Israel has said both were engineered by Iran.

Delhi Police Commissioner Brijesh Gupta said links between the bombing in Delhi and the one in Bangkok had been established.

On March 7, an Indian journalist who freelanced for Islamic Republic News Agency was arrested in connection with the blast.

Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel and Annie Banerji; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani

