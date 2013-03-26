FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy foreign minister resigns over marines' return to India
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 26, 2013 / 3:01 PM / in 5 years

Italy foreign minister resigns over marines' return to India

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Italian Foreign Minister Giulio Terzi takes part in a joint news conference with his Maltese counterpart Tonio Borg (not pictured) at Malta's Foreign Ministry in Valletta September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Foreign Minister Giulio Terzi declared on Tuesday that he was resigning because he did not agree with last week’s decision to send two marines back to India to face trial for murder.

“I can no longer be part of this government and I announce my resignation,” Terzi said during testimony to the lower house of parliament. “My reservations about sending the marines back to India were not listened to.”

Mario Monti’s caretaker government on Friday reversed a March 11 decision not to send the marines back to face trial for the murder of two Indian fisherman during anti-piracy duty on a commercial tanker in February 2012.

Reporting by Steve Scherer; editing by James Mackenzie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.