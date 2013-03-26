Italy foreign minister resigns over marines' return to India

Italian Foreign Minister Giulio Terzi takes part in a joint news conference with his Maltese counterpart Tonio Borg (not pictured) at Malta's Foreign Ministry in Valletta September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Foreign Minister Giulio Terzi declared on Tuesday that he was resigning because he did not agree with last week’s decision to send two marines back to India to face trial for murder.

“I can no longer be part of this government and I announce my resignation,” Terzi said during testimony to the lower house of parliament. “My reservations about sending the marines back to India were not listened to.”

Mario Monti’s caretaker government on Friday reversed a March 11 decision not to send the marines back to face trial for the murder of two Indian fisherman during anti-piracy duty on a commercial tanker in February 2012.