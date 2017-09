Warburg Pincus set to invest $200 million in India's Kalyan Jewellers

MUMBAI (Reuters) - U.S. private equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC [WP.UL] has agreed to buy a significant minority stake in India’s Kalyan Jewellers for about $200 million, five sources with knowledge of the transaction told Reuters on Monday.

The Indian jewelry manufacturer and retailer will use the capital for expansion purposes, said the sources, who declined to be named as they were not authorized to speak to the media.

“The deal is almost done and we may probably announce it later the day,” said one of the sources, who is directly involved in the stake sale.

Kalyan and Warburg Pincus did not have immediate comments when asked by Reuters.

Sources had told Reuters in March that multiple private equity funds were in separate talks with Kalyan to invest between $200 million and $250 million.

Private equity funds have invested $4.6 billion in India so far this year, compared with $3.1 billion in 2013, Thomson Reuters data showed. Consumer-related investments contributed to a fifth of the total private equity inflows so far this year.