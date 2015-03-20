Militants attack Kashmir police camp, two dead: police

SRINAGAR, India (Reuters) - Militants stormed a police camp in Indian Kashmir on Friday, killing two policeman and wounding three, a police official said, snapping a three-month lull in attacks that India’s nationalist government has sworn to end.

The attack happened in Kathua district about 15 km (9 miles) from the border with Pakistan, which India has long blamed for pushing militants into its part of the disputed region.

Three armed men forced their way into the police station, firing indiscriminately, a police officer said. The army had been called in to flush out the attackers, who the police officer described as “fedayeen” who were ready to die.

One militant was dead and the army commandos were looking for the other two.

The last big attack in Kashmir occurred in December, when militants struck at an army camp in Uri, also near the border with Pakistan but further up the Kashmir valley.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh said in a Twitter post the federal government was monitoring the attack and was in touch with the state government in Kashmir, which took office earlier this month.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah said the attackers “will have walked across the border last night and launched their attack this morning, which is the past pattern as well”.

Pakistan denies allegations that it supports the militants and instead calls for talks to resolve the dispute at the heart of six decades of hostility with India.