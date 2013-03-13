Five Indian paramilitary personnel killed in attack on Kashmir camp

SRINAGAR, India (Reuters) - Five Indian paramilitary personnel were killed and five were wounded on Wednesday in an attack by militants on a camp in the outskirts of the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, police said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Manoj Pandita told Reuters that two of the militants were killed in the gunfight that broke out after the assault on the base outside the city of Srinagar, which has been under curfew for weeks after violent protests.

Pandita said it was not known how many militants were involved in the attack on the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp, which was launched at around 10:30 a.m. (0500 GMT) and was still continuing more than an hour later