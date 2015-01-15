FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian army kills five militants in Kashmir gunbattle
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 15, 2015 / 11:11 AM / 3 years ago

Indian army kills five militants in Kashmir gunbattle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian soldiers killed five militants during an eight-hour gunbattle in a forest in one of the heaviest clashes in the disputed region of Kashmir in the past few months.The firefight took place in the woods around the town of Shopian, said A.G. Mir, Inspector General of Police in Kashmir. Muslim separatists have been fighting Indian forces in India’s part of Kashmir since 1989.

India accuses Pakistan of training and arming the rebels in the part of Kashmir its neighbor controls and sending them to the Indian side, a claim Islamabad denies.The Indian army says they have received intelligence that militants in the region may try to attack schools and civilian areas ahead of U.S. President Barack Obama’s visit later this month.Indian security forces shot dead a top Lashkar-e-Taiba militant in North Kashmir on Wednesday. The army identified the dead militant as Abu Sufiyaz, a Pakistani national.

Reporting by Fayaz Bukhari; Editing by Malini Menon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.