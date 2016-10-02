SRINAGAR, India Militants opened fire on an Indian army camp in north Kashmir on Sunday night, the army said, two weeks after a similar attack killed 19 soldiers and ratcheted up tensions between India and Pakistan.

An army spokesman said the camp at Baramulla, a frontier district, had come under fire. "Exchange of fire on," the spokesman said.

Baramulla Superintendent of Police Imtiyaz Hussein said heavy firing was going on near the camp of India's 46 Rashtriya Rifles. Abid Nabi, who lives nearby, said: "We are hearing huge explosions and firing."

It was not clear whether the attackers had breached the army camp perimeter, nor how many casualties there were.

India launched what it called "surgical strikes" after a Sept. 18 attack on the Uri army base near the Line of Control with Pakistan. India said it inflicted significant casualties. Pakistan denied any such attack had taken place.

