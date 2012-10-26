FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Kingfisher to arrange own funds to restart airline-regulator
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 26, 2012 / 9:04 AM / in 5 years

India's Kingfisher to arrange own funds to restart airline-regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People are silhouetted as Kingfisher Airlines' aircrafts are seen parked at an airport in New Delhi October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Kingfisher Airlines (KING.NS), which agreed this week to pay overdue salaries to its staff, will source funding from its own resources to get the grounded carrier flying, India’s aviation regulator said on Friday.

The Director General of Civil Aviation has asked the debt-ridden airline to prepare and submit its winter schedule, the regulator said in a statement.

“The (Kingfisher) CEO further informed that at present, the source of funding for the airline will be through their own resources,” the DGCA said.

Kingfisher Airlines, owned by liquor-baron Vijay Mallya has not flown since the beginning of this month, after an employee protest turned violent, and India’s civil aviation regulator on Saturday suspended the carrier’s license over safety concerns.

The airline management on Thursday succeeded in getting its employees join work.

Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.