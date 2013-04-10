FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Kingfisher submits plan to regulator to restart airline: CEO
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 10, 2013 / 11:26 AM / in 4 years

India's Kingfisher submits plan to regulator to restart airline: CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A passenger walks with her luggage in front of a Kingfisher Airlines reservation office at the domestic airport in Mumbai October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s grounded Kingfisher Airlines (KING.NS) has submitted a plan to the country’s aviation regulator to restart operations, asking for its license to be renewed with the help of funds from its parent UB Group, its Chief Executive said on Wednesday.

“We have given a complete plan ... which includes our schedule that we plan to operate, the aircraft we plan to operate, the number of people we have,” Sanjay Aggarwal told reporters in the Indian capital.

“We have requested that our license be renewed,” he said, adding that the carrier plans to start operations with seven planes.

Kingfisher, controlled by liquor baron Vijay Mallya, who also owns UB Group, has been halted due to a cash crunch, and lenders are trying to recover $1.4 billion of loans in default.

Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; editing by Matthias Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.