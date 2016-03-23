FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
In India's Kolkata, poor sleep where they work to send more money home
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 23, 2016 / 5:10 PM / a year ago

In India's Kolkata, poor sleep where they work to send more money home

Mohammad Afroze, 15, plays soccer in an alley as used pairs of jeans are hung to dry before they are sold in a second-hand clothes market in Kolkata, India, March 10, 2016. Afroze said he loves Kolkata because he was born in the city and people love to play soccer. Some people in Kolkata earn a living by selling second-hand clothes, driving rickshaws or in the city's food markets. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Rupak De Chowdhuri

2 Min Read

KOLKATA (Reuters) - In India’s Kolkata, street workers from second-hand clothes sellers to rickshaw drivers say they rest and sleep where they work, too poor to afford a home of their own.

Many of them moved to the city from states including Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha, where poverty is particularly acute. They say that being left to sleep outside by local authorities gives them a measure of security. “We have no shelter,” said Nizamuddin, 60, who works in a wholesale market.

Bikash Tati, a 39-year-old laborer, is unperturbed by life on the streets. “We have food and we can sleep peacefully at night,” he said.

But the poor and homeless in Mumbai and Delhi are often disturbed at night, workers in Kolkata said over and over. The lower cost of living in Kolkata also allows migrant workers to put a little aside to send to families who stayed at home, they said.

A masseur tends to a customer on the banks of the River Ganges in Kolkata, India, March 3, 2016. Some people in Kolkata earn a living by selling second-hand clothes, driving rickshaws or in the city's food markets. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

For a Reuters photo essay, please click on reut.rs/1Primjs

In Kolkata, as Calcutta is now called, cycle rickshaw drivers sleep in their vehicles at night. The vegetable market, too, is both workplace and home. Men wash at municipal taps in the streets.

Slideshow (10 Images)

It’s not a simple life. Nizamuddin, whose duties at his workplace include pouring cooking oil into tins and weighing them, uses plastic sheets to take shelter from rains and the chill in winter. He wishes there were night shelters for workers like him.

The streets of Kolkata, whose poverty Mother Teresa embraced, also offer leisure opportunities when the working day is over, games such as chess or carrom. A masseur tends to a customer on the banks of the River Ganges.

Among the next generation, some have set their life goals early on. Rahul Shaw, 10, reads a textbook in his father’s rickshaw before he goes to a government-run school that gives him free meals. His ambition: to become a doctor and treat people for free.

Writing by Brian McGee; Reporting by Rupak De Chowdhuri; Editing by Ruth Pitchford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.