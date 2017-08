Unit of India's L&T wins $165 million contract from refiner Indian Oil Corp

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - A unit of Indian engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro has won an onshore engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract from Indian Oil Corp Ltd, the country's largest refiner, worth 11 billion rupees ($165 million), it said in a statement on Saturday.

L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering won the contract for setting up a 0.74 million metric tonne per annum fluidized cracking unit, including a liquefied petroleum gas treatment facility at IOCL's Bongaigaon refinery in the eastern Indian state of Assam.