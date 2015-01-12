FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Locally brewed liquor kills 12 in India, 100 in hospital
#World News
January 12, 2015

Locally brewed liquor kills 12 in India, 100 in hospital

LUCKNOW, India (Reuters) - At least 12 people died after drinking locally brewed liquor in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh on Monday, and about 100 were hospitalized, police said.

The victims in Malihabad, a town 25 km from the state capital Lucknow, became severely ill after imbibing the drink on Sunday night, their families said.

Deaths from drinking moonshine are common in India, where the poor often consume country liquor that is cheaper than alcohol from licensed shops.

Reporting by Sharat Pradhan; Editing by Nidhi Verma, Sanjeev Miglani/Mark Heinrich

