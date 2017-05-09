Indian court rules liquor baron Vijay Mallya guilty of contempt of court: TV

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's top court on Tuesday held liquor baron Vijay Mallya guilty of contempt of court in a case moved by banks to recover funds owed by him, television channels reported.

The Supreme Court directed Mallya to appear on July 10, CNBC TV18 said.

Mallya moved to Britain last March after banks sued to recover about $1.4 billion the Indian authorities say is owed by Kingfisher, now a defunct airline.

Mallya has denied the charges against him.