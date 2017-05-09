FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian court rules liquor baron Vijay Mallya guilty of contempt of court: TV
May 9, 2017 / 6:17 AM / 3 months ago

Indian court rules liquor baron Vijay Mallya guilty of contempt of court: TV

FILE PHOTO: Force India team principal Vijay Mallya talks to the media in the paddock during the third practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2012.Ahmad Masood

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's top court on Tuesday held liquor baron Vijay Mallya guilty of contempt of court in a case moved by banks to recover funds owed by him, television channels reported.

The Supreme Court directed Mallya to appear on July 10, CNBC TV18 said.

Mallya moved to Britain last March after banks sued to recover about $1.4 billion the Indian authorities say is owed by Kingfisher, now a defunct airline.

Mallya has denied the charges against him.

Reporting by Malini Menon; Writing by Aditya Kalra; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani

