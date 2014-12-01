FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Maoist rebels kill 13 police in east Indian ambush
#World News
December 1, 2014 / 1:00 PM / 3 years ago

Maoist rebels kill 13 police in east Indian ambush

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Maoist guerrillas ambushed a paramilitary patrol in eastern India on Monday, killing 13 policemen in the biggest rebel attack this year, a state police officer said.

The attack took place in remote Sukma district, in the jungle of Chhattisgarh state, where members of the Central Reserve Police Force had been sent to flush the rebels out of their base.

The Maoists seek the overthrow of the Indian state and have operated for decades across a wide swathe of central and eastern India.

They have grown in strength in recent times in areas where poor, tribal villagers have come into conflict with mining companies seeking resources for industrialization.

Security experts say the insurgency is India’s biggest internal security challenge.

Reporting by Sanjeev Miglani and Jatindra Das

