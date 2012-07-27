India considering price controls for patented drugs

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India is considering a price control mechanism for patented drugs to make them affordable, a top government official who oversees the sector said on Friday.

“A committee has already finalized a proposal and we will put it out in the public domain in a month or so,” Dilsher Singh Kalha, secretary, department of pharmaceuticals, told reporters on the sidelines of an industry conference.

Currently, patented drugs are free from price controls in India.