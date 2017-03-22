India could exceed revised tax target of 17 trillion rupees in 2016/17: Jaitley

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's finance minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday said he expected the country to exceed the upwardly revised tax collection target of 17 trillion rupees ($260 billion) in the 2016/17 fiscal year that ends on March 31.
Net tax receipts in the first 10 months of 2016/17 fiscal year were 8.16 trillion rupees, government data showed last month.
The federal government's tax receipts usually rise in the last two months of the fiscal year.
