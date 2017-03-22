FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
India could exceed revised tax target of 17 trillion rupees in 2016/17: Jaitley
#Business News
March 22, 2017 / 11:41 AM / 5 months ago

India could exceed revised tax target of 17 trillion rupees in 2016/17: Jaitley

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley addresses a delegation while speaking on the Goods and Services Tax (GST) issues during the Vibrant Gujarat investor summit in Gandhinagar, India January 11, 2017.Amit Dave

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's finance minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday said he expected the country to exceed the upwardly revised tax collection target of 17 trillion rupees ($260 billion) in the 2016/17 fiscal year that ends on March 31.

Net tax receipts in the first 10 months of 2016/17 fiscal year were 8.16 trillion rupees, government data showed last month.

The federal government's tax receipts usually rise in the last two months of the fiscal year.

Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon

