India names Arun Jaitley as finance and defense minister: government statement

Arun Jaitley is administered oath of office by India's President Pranab Mukherjee (unseen) as a cabinet minister at the presidential palace in New Delhi May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Arun Jaitley will head both India’s finance and defense ministry in the new administration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a government statement said on Tuesday.

Jaitley, 61, is one of India’s top corporate lawyers and has served as a commerce minister in a previous administration. He is a close associate of Modi.

Jaitley was one of 23 cabinet ministers sworn in along with Modi on Monday. Sushma Swaraj, a party veteran, was appointed as the foreign minister.