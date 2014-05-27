FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India names Arun Jaitley as finance and defense minister: government statement
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 27, 2014 / 3:52 AM / 3 years ago

India names Arun Jaitley as finance and defense minister: government statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Arun Jaitley is administered oath of office by India's President Pranab Mukherjee (unseen) as a cabinet minister at the presidential palace in New Delhi May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Arun Jaitley will head both India’s finance and defense ministry in the new administration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a government statement said on Tuesday.

Jaitley, 61, is one of India’s top corporate lawyers and has served as a commerce minister in a previous administration. He is a close associate of Modi.

Jaitley was one of 23 cabinet ministers sworn in along with Modi on Monday. Sushma Swaraj, a party veteran, was appointed as the foreign minister.

Reporting by Sanjeev Miglani

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.