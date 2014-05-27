India names Arun Jaitley as finance and defense minister: government statement

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Arun Jaitley will head both India’s finance and defense ministry in the new administration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a government statement said on Tuesday.
Jaitley, 61, is one of India’s top corporate lawyers and has served as a commerce minister in a previous administration. He is a close associate of Modi.
Jaitley was one of 23 cabinet ministers sworn in along with Modi on Monday. Sushma Swaraj, a party veteran, was appointed as the foreign minister.
Reporting by Sanjeev Miglani